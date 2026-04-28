Maharashtra launches ‘Practical Marathi’ drive for auto, taxi drivers from May 1

Despite demands from driver unions for an extension of the deadline, the state has decided to maintain the May 1st launch date for the campaign. However, Minister Sarnaik said that the immediate focus would be on compliance and training rather than punitive permit cancellations for language barriers alone. “Marathi must be spoken; it is our state language. While we will not cancel permits solely over the language issue during this phase, the campaign will remain active. We are providing the tools for drivers to learn," he stated.