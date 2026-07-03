Maharashtra launches language proficiency campaign for non-Marathi drivers

Thane: Maharashtra has launched a statewide language campaign to help non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi drivers communicate effectively and respectfully with passengers, an official said on Friday.
The initiative, jointly organised by the State Transport Department and various literary bodies, will commence its first phase on July 6, with sessions spanning several major cities before concluding in Nagpur by mid-July, the official said.
Last month, the transport department issued a directive for non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi drivers to obtain a Marathi-language proficiency certificate by August 15.
The department has made it mandatory for all non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi drivers to complete a four-hour course and authorised the Maharashtra State Marathi Language Department, Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh to conduct the course for free.
The initial phase will cover Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Solapur, and prominent litterateurs and educators will provide special guidance during these sessions, said Pradeep Dhawal, vice-president of the Maharashtra State Board for Literature and Culture and Executive President of Kokan Marathi Sahitya Parishad.
Subsequent tours will cover Nashik, Malegaon, Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Nagpur by mid-July.
The campaign will foster respect and affinity for the local language, Dhawal said, urging all auto and taxi driver unions to actively participate.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.