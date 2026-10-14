Maharashtra invites UK businesses to invest in the state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, October 13, invited businesses and institutions from the United Kingdom (UK) to invest in the state, highlighting its industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and opportunities across several sectors.
Speaking at the Maharashtra-UK Partnership launch programme in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the state was working to create an investment-friendly environment by bringing together skills, capital and technology. He said the government would coordinate with relevant departments through the ‘Invest Maharashtra’ platform to facilitate investment projects.
The meeting brought together state government representatives and a high-level UK delegation to discuss areas of cooperation. Following bilateral discussions, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were exchanged to strengthen collaboration across key sectors.
Education and technology among focus areas
On education, Fadnavis referred to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the establishment of foreign university campuses in Maharashtra. He cited the University of Bristol, the University of York and the University of Aberdeen while discussing the state’s engagement with international educational institutions.
He also mentioned proposed projects such as EduCity, Medicity and AI Innovation City, which are intended to bring together educational institutions, research facilities and skilled professionals.
The Chief Minister identified clean energy, industrial carbon-emission reduction, energy efficiency, water management, transportation and resource recycling as other areas where UK companies could explore investment opportunities. He also said the state government would support international companies seeking to establish global capability centres (GCCs) and technology research facilities in Maharashtra.
Fadnavis said the partnership could help local manufacturers, food-processing businesses, technology companies and small entrepreneurs gain access to new markets and customers in the UK. He emphasised that the collaboration should lead to business activity, investment and employment opportunities beyond formal agreements.
UK delegation calls for tangible outcomes
UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds described Maharashtra as a suitable destination for British companies seeking to enter the Indian market. He cited the state’s economic strength, political stability and leadership as factors behind the UK’s engagement with Maharashtra.
Reynolds also stressed the need to translate agreements into measurable outcomes and called for businesses and institutions on both sides to work together to advance the partnership.
The programme was attended by Maharashtra Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Industries Department Principal Secretary P Anbalagan, Chief Protocol Officer Rajesh Gawande and Chief Minister’s Investment Adviser Kaustubh Dhavse. Other members of the UK delegation included government officials, trade representatives and mayors.
The initiative is expected to provide a framework for expanding economic cooperation between Maharashtra and the UK, with investment, trade and employment among the areas of focus.
This report is based on inputs from ANI