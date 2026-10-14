Maharashtra invites UK businesses to invest in the state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, October 13, invited businesses and institutions from the United Kingdom (UK) to invest in the state, highlighting its industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and opportunities across several sectors.

Speaking at the Maharashtra-UK Partnership launch programme in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the state was working to create an investment-friendly environment by bringing together skills, capital and technology. He said the government would coordinate with relevant departments through the ‘Invest Maharashtra’ platform to facilitate investment projects.

The meeting brought together state government representatives and a high-level UK delegation to discuss areas of cooperation. Following bilateral discussions, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were exchanged to strengthen collaboration across key sectors.