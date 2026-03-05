Maharashtra has over 1.45 cr students in 1.04 lakh primary schools: Economic Survey

Mumbai: Maharashtra has over 1.04 lakh primary schools with enrolment of about 1.45 crore students, while secondary and higher secondary schools number 29,641 with 63.6 lakh students, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.

The survey said the number of schools imparting primary and upper primary education has partially risen from 1,04,499 schools in 2023-24 to 1,04,526 in 2024-25, though percentage of schools in rural areas has declined from 75.2 in 2023-24 to 75.1 in 2024-25.

Primary schools per thousand children in the age group was 10.1 in 2023-24, which has come down to 10 in 2024-25.