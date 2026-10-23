Maharashtra to reserve government jobs for Agniveers: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced reservation in state government jobs for agniveers on Friday.

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis said 282 Navy Agniveers who are residents of Maharashtra will be appointed as police constables, with appointment orders issued to them in the state.

Fadnavis further mentioned that the initial list of personnel has been approved by the central government.

"Great News! We had taken the decision in the state cabinet to provide reservation in government jobs to the Agneepveers fighting for the country. Accordingly, necessary changes have been made in the rules, and now approval has been granted to appoint 282 Agneepveers. The first list of 282 Navy Agneepveers who are residents of Maharashtra state had been received by the state government from the central government.

Accordingly, 282 Agneepveers—150 Seaman Deckside and 132 Seaman Engineside—have been appointed as Police Constables, and the respective orders have also been provided to them. My heartfelt best wishes to all of them in their new roles!," said CM Fadnavis.

This development came after many states in the country decided to provide reservation to the Agniveers.

Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma decided to reserve 12 per cent of constable and equivalent posts in Assam Police, Commando Battalions, Jail, Fire Services, SDRF, Forest Guards, and Excise departments for permanent residents of Assam serving under the Agniveer scheme.

According to Cabinet release, the scheme is called AGNIPATH, and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The AGNIPATH Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

It aims to provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into society.

In Gujarat, state Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also announced a similar decision, declaring that former Agniveers will be directly recruited into Gujarat Police without a written examination, while continuing the 20 per cent reservation for the group.

Earlier , the Gujarat government introduced 20 per cent reservation for former Agniveers under the original rules announced on July 17. This reservation applies to former Agniveers who have completed their service in the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force and are natives, original inhabitants or permanent residents of Gujarat, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and verification of the required documents.

(ANI)