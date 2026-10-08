Maharashtra Govt Jobs: To fill 425 police constable posts with former Agniveers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved a one-time measure to fill 425 police constable (sailor) posts in the state's maritime security establishment with former Agniveers trained by the Indian Navy.
The 425 posts, covering the Engine Side and Desk Side, are in the uniformed Group-C cadre and will be filled from among Navy-trained Agniveers, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday.
The decision has been taken to provide trained technical manpower for the successful implementation of the Comprehensive Coastal Security Programme in Maharashtra, while keeping the existing vertical social reservation intact, it said.
The state government on September 30 decided to provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation in uniformed Group-C posts in government and semi-government establishments to former Agniveers domiciled in Maharashtra and released from the armed forces after completing four years of service.
The latest order provides a special one-time relaxation specifically for the 425 vacant police constable (sailor) posts in the maritime security establishment.
Under the Agnipath scheme, introduced by the Centre in 2022, young men and women aged between 17.5 and 21 years are recruited into the armed forces for four years and are known as Agniveers. Based on performance, discipline and skills, 25 per cent of them are retained in the armed forces, while the remaining 75 per cent are released after completing their four-year service.
The other concessions, directions and provisions contained in the September 30 government decision will continue to apply, the GAD order said.
The order, issued with the approval of the state Cabinet, also supersedes a provision that had empowered a high-level committee of secretaries to increase the horizontal reservation limit beyond the general 10 per cent ceiling for certain cadres, wherever required, said the order.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.