Maharashtra govt names Mundhe as secretary of committee to overhaul MPSC

Pune: The Maharashtra government on Sunday formed a committee to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as secretary, amid an ongoing agitation by aspirants in Pune.

The decision was conveyed by state minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, who met the aspirants at SM Joshi Bridge, where the protest has been underway for the past 10 days, over various demands, including reforms in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Other than Muhdhe, the committee will have ex-judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman, IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.