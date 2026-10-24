Maharashtra Govt Jobs: Over 250 Navy Agniveers inducted into coastal police

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has inducted into its coastal police force more than 250 Agniveers, who earlier served in the Navy, to strengthen maritime security, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
The state government decided to recruit these trained Agniveers into the police force after their military service, and the first batch of Navy personnel has been inducted into the coastal security wing, he told reporters in Nagpur.
"These Agniveers have undergone extensive training and have experience working in difficult terrain and along the borders. Their expertise will strengthen our coastal security, and their induction will also benefit the police force," Fadnavis said.
The government had made necessary changes to recruitment rules to facilitate their induction, he said.
The Agniveers have been exempted from regular recruitment tests as they have already undergone rigorous training and a stringent selection process during their military service, according to the CM.
The state would also provide opportunities in the police force to Agniveers returning from the Army and the Air Force, he added.
The move would strengthen the coastal police, which requires specialised training to secure Maharashtra's maritime borders, Fadnavis said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.