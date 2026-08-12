Maharashtra govt forms panel to overhaul recruitment exam process

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday decided to constitute a high‑level committee to implement comprehensive, secure and consensus‑driven reforms in the recruitment examination process for various state services in Maharashtra.
The committee has been instructed to visit every revenue division in the state, hold direct interactions with students and submit a consolidated report detailing systemic overhaul measures. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was also present at the meeting, offered several key suggestions.
The Chief Minister’s decision comes amid recent protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). CM Fadnavis issued these instructions during a specially convened meeting held at his official residence, Varsha.
V. Radha will chair the high‑level panel, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department. The committee members include Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Information Technology Department Secretary Virendra Singh, Animal Husbandry Department Secretary N. Ramaswamy and Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam.
The panel will travel to each revenue division to consult with students, educational institute administrators and relevant stakeholders to gather their inputs, which will form the foundation of a comprehensive state policy.
Referring to the stringent law recently passed by Parliament to curb paper leaks and exam malpractices, CM Fadnavis noted that while Maharashtra already has its own legislation, the central law is more rigorous. Consequently, he directed officials to complete the process of adopting and implementing the central legislation in Maharashtra within the next fortnight.
The Chief Minister also mandated the setup of at least 25,000 secure classrooms across the state. The meeting included extensive discussions on various related topics, such as defining clear coordination roles for District Collectors, Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and senior education officials; reviewing global exam models; evaluating current operational procedures; and identifying areas for potential reform.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.