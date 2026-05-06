Maharashtra govt creates 18 new services, overrides rules of 553 cadres to streamline hiring

Mumbai: Executing a cabinet decision taken last month, the Maharashtra government has created 18 new cadres and overridden service recruitment rules of as many as 553 cadres as part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at streamlining and standardising the state's staffing process.
According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday by the General Administration Department (GAD), this decision was approved at a cabinet meeting held on April 14 and seeks to make recruitment more transparent, efficient and time-bound.
As part of the reforms, the state government has created 18 new services (cadres) by grouping functionally similar posts across departments, covering a total of 93 existing cadres, with the aim of conducting common examinations and reducing duplication in recruitment processes.
The GR said several outdated and redundant cadres have been declared "dead", meaning no further recruitment will be carried out for such posts, although existing employees in these groups will continue to receive service benefits.
In a major change to the selection process, the government has decided to do away with oral interviews for recruitment to Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C posts, relying instead on objective and standardised evaluation methods.
The resolution further noted that the service recruitment rules of a total of 553 cadres have been modified through overriding provisions, with changes made to educational qualifications, experience, preferences and other eligibility criteria to ensure uniformity and relevance.
The government said the reforms were necessitated due to delays, inconsistencies and administrative inefficiencies arising from multiple recruitment processes, varied syllabi and outdated rules across departments.
The new framework aims to reduce complexity, ease the burden on candidates and improve administrative efficiency by ensuring a more integrated and streamlined recruitment system, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.