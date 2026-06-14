Maharashtra govt considering 'single parent child' category in college admission forms: minister

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is considering the inclusion of a separate "Single Parent Child" category in college admission forms as part of a broader initiative to support children of single mothers pursuing higher and technical education, and plan suitable measures.

Higher and technical education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said a high-level committee will be set up to effectively implement the initiative and provide concessions, priority, and educational support to children of single mothers.

He said the move would identify the actual number of children of single mothers studying in higher education institutions and enable the government to plan suitable support measures.

A special online meeting of principals of around 1,500 colleges in Maharashtra will be held on June 17 to understand the ground situation and discuss the process for accurate registration of such students during admissions, Patil stated.