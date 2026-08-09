Maharashtra govt bans literature of proscribed outfits glorifying violent extremism

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has banned the literature of terrorist organisations like Islamic State, Islamic State in Khorasan Province, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment and Al Qaeda (AQIS) that "glorifies violent extremism and jihad and promotes radicalisation".

Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis said on Friday that the the banned material allegedly contained content promoting radicalisation, including information on making bombs and carrying out lone-wolf attacks.