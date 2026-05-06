Maharashtra govt approves upgradation of 24 ashram schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved upgradation of 24 aided ashram or residential schools run by voluntary organisations to improve educational opportunities for tribal students.
Five primary and 19 secondary ashram schools will be upgraded to the next level -- from primary to secondary and from secondary to junior college.
The cabinet also approved creation of necessary posts of teachers and other staff and allocation of funds for this purpose, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.
In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to start three degree-level engineering courses at the Government Polytechnic in Solapur from academic year 2026-27. Each course will have intake capacity of 60 students. The new programmes include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication.
The cabinet also decided to transfer the management of Shri Tuljabhavani Engineering College at Tuljapur in Dharashiv district, currently run by the Shri Tuljabhavani Temple Trust, to the Maharashtra government. The move is aimed at strengthening the institution and providing better infrastructure and quality engineering education to students in the region, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.