Maharashtra government takes Climate Education to Classrooms with Cambridge

Cambridge University Press & Assessment has partnered with the School Education Department, Government of Maharashtra, through the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), to bring forth Cambridge Climate Quest for students in government schools across the state.

The initiative places learners at the centre of climate education, equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, problem-solving and decision-making abilities needed to address the complex challenges of sustainable growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr Hemant Wasekar, IAS - Director, SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), Government of Maharashtra, and Arun Rajamani, Managing Director – South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

The programme will be delivered in English and Marathi through Cambridge’s digital learning platform and is expected to reach up to 200,000 students across Maharashtra.

The programme has been designed for students in Classes 8 and 9 in government-aided and non-aided schools.

Climate Quest introduces students to the science of climate change, its impact on ecosystems, communities, and economies, and sustainable solutions such as renewable energy, responsible consumption, and climate resilience.

The programme rollout will comprise teacher orientation, student enrolment, structured learning modules and certification upon successful completion.

Implementation will be coordinated through SCERT, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), and participating government schools across Maharashtra.