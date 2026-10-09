IIT Bombay hostel hit by gas leak flare-up, five injured

Mumbai: Five people, including two minors, were injured after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe led to a flare-up at a hostel on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.



The incident was reported by Rajawadi Hospital at around 10:24 pm on Thursday. The incident took place at Hostel No. 6 on IIT Bombay's Powai campus.



Following the incident, police and BMC ward staff were mobilised to the spot.