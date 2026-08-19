Maharashtra FDA intensifies food safety checks near educational institutions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified inspections of food establishments operating near educational institutions and warned that strict action will be taken against those violating food safety regulations.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Tuesday that the department had directed officials to carry out enforcement measures in a coordinated manner, with visible results expected within the next eight to 10 days.

Mundhe said the FDA recently held a video conference with senior officials from the Education Department and local administrative bodies, including Education Commissioner, District Education Officers, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers and Municipal Commissioners. Assistant and Joint Commissioners of the FDA also participated in the meeting.