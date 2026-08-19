Maharashtra FDA intensifies food safety checks near educational institutions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified inspections of food establishments operating near educational institutions and warned that strict action will be taken against those violating food safety regulations.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Tuesday that the department had directed officials to carry out enforcement measures in a coordinated manner, with visible results expected within the next eight to 10 days.
Mundhe said the FDA recently held a video conference with senior officials from the Education Department and local administrative bodies, including Education Commissioner, District Education Officers, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers and Municipal Commissioners. Assistant and Joint Commissioners of the FDA also participated in the meeting.
Officials were instructed to treat the issue as a priority and undertake inspections in what the commissioner described as "mission mode". According to Mundhe, the departments have identified areas that require immediate attention and have begun reviewing the situation across the state.
The enforcement drive covers a range of roadside and local eateries, including establishments selling popular snacks and fast food. Mundhe said inspections were already being conducted at several locations across Maharashtra. While cleanliness standards have improved in some areas, he acknowledged that further work remains to be done.
He also urged citizens to avoid eating at establishments where unhygienic conditions are observed and encouraged them to report such outlets to the authorities. The appeal comes as the state steps up efforts to improve food safety standards around places frequented by students.
The FDA commissioner also responded to allegations from a pharmaceutical company that the department had taken arbitrary action against it. Mundhe said the FDA was acting in accordance with provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1945.
He said the department had seized the product concerned and ordered its recall after issuing a notice. The FDA has also sought information regarding the product's licensing details from the Gujarat FDA and said further action would be taken based on the relevant orders and records.
The latest enforcement measures are part of intensified food safety inspections across Maharashtra. Recent drives have covered restaurants, hotels, roadside food outlets and establishments supplying food through online delivery platforms. Authorities have suspended licences and issued improvement notices in cases where violations were detected.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.