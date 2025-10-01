Maharashtra extends 12th exam form deadline for flood-hit students

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, provided relief on Monday, September 29 for students affected by the state's recent floods.

Due to the extreme flood scenario, many students were having difficulty filling out their 12th standard exam forms, with the deadline approaching. Shinde received calls from many students and parents in flood-affected areas, stressing their distress, ANI reports.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I was getting calls from many students and farmer parents in the flood-affected areas. They were saying that due to the flood situation, it is not possible for the 12th standard students to fill out the exam form. Tomorrow is the last date to fill out the 12th standard exam form."

Shinde intervened and spoke with Education Minister Dada Bhuse, resulting in an extension of the exam form submission date to October 20.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of students who were unable to meet the earlier deadline because of the floods. Officials said the extension will ease pressure on students and allow them to prepare for the exams without added stress.

The recent floods in Maharashtra have caused severe disruptions in students' capacity to study and take exams. Many students lost their study materials, books, and notes, worsening the matter.