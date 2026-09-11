Maharashtra exam irregularities: Sambhaji Brigade activists throw black powder on MPSC secretary

Thane: Sambhaji Brigade functionaries on Friday blackened the face of Maharashtra Public Service Commission secretary Mahendra Harpalkar at the latter's office in Belapur in Navi Mumbai to protest against alleged irregularities in the conduct of recent examinations that have distressed thousands of aspirants across the state.
An official said members of the organisation entered the cabin on the pretext of handing over documents and submitting a book to Harpalkar.
Once inside, two Sambhaji Brigade activists smeared black powder on his face and head, while another person recorded the act on a mobile phone, he said.
The protesters also shouted slogans denouncing alleged corruption in the working of the MPSC, which they claimed had led to large-scale irregularities, including paper leaks, in 17 examinations.
The activists warned of more such protests if the MPSC secretary and chairman did not resign, the official said.
"All three activists were taken into custody immediately after the incident. They have been charged with assault and trespass on government property," a police official said.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission is an autonomous body set up under Article 315 of the Constitution to recommend suitable candidates for various posts under the government. It also advises the state government on matters like formulation of recruitment rules, promotions, transfers and disciplinary proceedings.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.