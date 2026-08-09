Maharashtra DSP CAP Round 2 Vacant seats 2026 to release on August 10

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has outlined the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admissions to various technical professional courses for the academic year 2026-27 on their official website dsp2026.mahacet.org.in. Candidates participating in the Direct Second Year (DSP/DSE) admission process can check the vacant-seat position for the second CAP round through the official admission portal on August 10, 2026.

For CAP Round II, allotment is carried out according to the prescribed stages and the candidate's inter-se merit, filled preferences and availability of seats at the relevant stage of the process.

Maharashtra DSP CAP Round 2 vacant seats: How to check

Candidates can check the vacant-seat matrix by following these steps:

Visit the official Maharashtra State CET Cell admission website. Open the section for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026-27. Select the relevant Direct Second Year (DSP/DSE) admission link. Look for the CAP Round 2 seat matrix/vacant seats notification. Download the seat matrix PDF or open the online vacancy list. Check the available seats according to institute, course and category. Candidates should use the vacancy position while preparing or reviewing their preferences for the applicable CAP round.

What candidates should know

Seat availability can change during the allotment process because of upward shifts and seats becoming vacant after subsequent allotments. Such seats can be considered in further iterations of the same allotment stage.

Candidates should also note that the allotment is based on their inter-se merit, preferences submitted and seats available at that point in the CAP process.