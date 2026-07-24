Maharashtra DSE provisional merit list 2026 to be released on July 25

Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra is all set to release the Direct Second-year Engineering provisional merit list 2026 on July 25. The merit ranks that will be declared are provisional, and it is open for objections or grievances (if any) from July 26 to 28. Based on the objections received, the final merit list shall be declared on July 30.

The merit list will be published on the official website dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Once the merit ranks are declared, you can check the rank by entering the application ID and date of birth details. You can also raise objections through the same link. With the release of the merit list, CET Cell is entering into the main phase of the DSE CAP process.

After checking the merit ranks, it is advisable to check the previous years' cutoff ranks to have an understanding of estimated admission chances. The category-specific ranks have to be checked as the admission process includes reservation policies. CAP Round 1 option form will open on July 31, and it is important to be ready with a list of colleges and course preferences.

As DSE is the direct second-year engineering admission, which is also called lateral entry, you need to select the B.Tech specialisation relevant to your Diploma/ Polytechnic course.

CET Cell will be conducting four CAP rounds. The list of vacant seats for the first round will be published on July 30 followed by the release of option form on July 31 and declaration of seat allotment on August 4.

Keep visiting Edexlive for the latest news and updates on Maharashtra DSE admission.