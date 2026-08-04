Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 Live Updates: Download link soon; cutoff

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 is going to be released today, August 4, along with the cutoff deatils. The seat allotment result will be released through 'Candidate Login' format as well as through the 'Institute-wise Allotment PDF' format. Accepting of seat and admission formalities shall be done through the candidate login portal only.
Direct link to download CAP Round 1 seat allotment: To be activated - link will be provided here once released
CET Cell has not confirmed an official release of DSE seat allotment 2026, but the expected release time as per previous years' trends can be late evening.
Those who get admission must complete the reporting process or admission formalities by August 7 after which the process for CAP Round 2 shall be initiated.
Through this live blog, you can stay updated with the latest happenings of seat allotment.