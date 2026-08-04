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Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 Live Updates: Download link soon; cutoff

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 result 2026 will be released today, August 4 along with the cutoff. This live blog provides updates on latest happenings of seat allotment
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 Live Updates
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 Live UpdatesOfficial website image of Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 result 2026

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 is going to be released today, August 4, along with the cutoff deatils. The seat allotment result will be released through 'Candidate Login' format as well as through the 'Institute-wise Allotment PDF' format. Accepting of seat and admission formalities shall be done through the candidate login portal only.

Direct link to download CAP Round 1 seat allotment: To be activated - link will be provided here once released

CET Cell has not confirmed an official release of DSE seat allotment 2026, but the expected release time as per previous years' trends can be late evening.

Those who get admission must complete the reporting process or admission formalities by August 7 after which the process for CAP Round 2 shall be initiated.

Through this live blog, you can stay updated with the latest happenings of seat allotment.

Documents required during reporting at the institute

The students must keep their Class 10, Diploma/ BSc certificates along with category certificate, EWS certificate (if required) and TC of previously studided institute for physical reporting at the institute

How many CAP rounds will be coducted for DSE admission?

CET Cell will conduct 4 CAP rounds for DSE admission 2026. The last round will commece from August 29 onwards.

Status Check: Is provisional allotment released?

DSE CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment result is still awaited. The seat allotment result can be expected by evening.

Is reporting mandatory for students choosing'Not Freeze' option? 

Reporting is mandatory for students opting for betterment. They will have to complete the fee payment as well to retain the seat if not allotment in the subsequent round.

What to do if no seat allotted in CAP Round 1?

It is important to check the cutoff ranks of CAP Round 1 for the colleges you chose as the first 10 options. Based on the observation and analysis, fill the option form properly and choose more relevant colleges and colleges in which you many get admission.

Will cutoffs increase this year?

The might be a minor rise in the cutoffs this year due to the increased competition level. Over 70,000 candidates have been included in the merit list.

Is institute wise allotment and CAP Round 1 allotment same?

Institute wise seat allotment is the one that will be released in PDF format containing the list of candidates who secured admission in a respective college along with their rank details. Through the candidate login, you can check the individual seat allotment status.

Important instructions regarding 'Not Freeze' option

'Not Freeze' option is available only to those students who do not get allotment as per the first preference. This option is locked for those who get allotment as per the first preference.

Will DSE CAP Round 1 result 2026 be postponed?

There will not be any delay in announcing the CAP Round 1 seat allotment. The seat allotment result will released today as per the official schedule.

When will CAP Round 2 begin?

CAP Round 2 option form will be released on August 9, and the last date to submit the same is August 11. The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on August 14.

Is there 100 percent chance of seat allotment in CAP Round 1?

The seat allotment chances are purely dependent upon the merit rank, vacant seats available and reservation policies. It is also based on the colleges opted by different candidates and course preferences. Therefore, it is difficult to predict if there is 100 percent possibility of getting a seat.

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