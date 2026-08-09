Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Option Form 2026 releasing today

The Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 option form 2026 today, August 9. Those who chose the 'Not Freeze' option in Round 1 or did not get an allotment can fill in the college preferences. The link will be activated directly on the candidate login portal of the official website dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Students need to keep their registered E-Mail ID and password ready to fill the options.
Students must fill in maximum college and course preferences to enhance the admission chances. However, the course selection is subject to the eligibility criteria. Only the courses relevant to your Diploma specialisation have to be opted for while filling the choices.
CAP Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on August 14. There are a few changes between the CAP Round 1 and 2 seat acceptance process, and the same have been explained below -
Students who get admission based on Preferences 1, 2 and 3 in the option form will not have an option to select 'Not Freeze/ Betterment'. These students have to pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the reporting process. Those who fail to complete the reporting by August 14 will lose the seat and are not eligible to participate in CAP Round 3 and 4. However, they can directly opt for institute-level admission
Students who get an allotment other than the first three preferences can select the 'Not Freeze' option and wait for the CAP Round 3 allotment. However, these candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the reporting process to retain the Round 2 seat if they do not get an allotment in Round 3
CET Cell will not extend the deadline for filling option form. Therefore, the candidates must complete filling the college preferences on or before August 11.