Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026: Expected release time

This year, most of the CAP announcements and allotments of Maharashtra are being released either by the evening or late evening. On August 2, the MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result was released after 7 PM. Similarly, the DSE merit lists (provisional and final) were released late in the evening. Therefore, there is a possibility of the release of the DSE CAP Round 1 result either by the evening or late evening.