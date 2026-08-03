Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026: Expected release time

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 result 2026 will be released on August 4. Students who submitted the CAP Round 1 option form are eligible for seat allotment. However, allotments are based purely on merit rank, the total number of vacant seats, and reservation policies.
This year, most of the CAP announcements and allotments of Maharashtra are being released either by the evening or late evening. On August 2, the MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result was released after 7 PM. Similarly, the DSE merit lists (provisional and final) were released late in the evening. Therefore, there is a possibility of the release of the DSE CAP Round 1 result either by the evening or late evening.
The expected time mentioned below has been prepared based on previous years' trends. CET Cell has not announced an official release time.
Expected release time 1: by 6:00 PM (30% chance)
Expected release time 2: by 7:30 PM (30% chance)
Expected release time 3: by or before 10:00 PM (40% chance)
The applicants must keep their DSE ID ready to check the seat allotment status. The CET Cell will also release institute-wise allotment and the CAP Round 1 cutoff. The selected candidates must accept the seat online and complete the physical reporting process by August 7. The process for CAP Round 2 counselling will begin from August 8 onwards.