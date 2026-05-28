Maharashtra emerges as innovation hub with 1.5 lakh startups

Mumbai: Maharashtra contributes nearly 14 per cent to India's GDP and around 25 per cent of the country's industrial output, while cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur are driving growth in fintech, deep-tech, manufacturing, engineering research, and startup incubation.



Supported by more than 1.5 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, robust industrial infrastructure, and expanding investments, the state is strengthening its position as a major innovation and enterprise hub, said P Anbalagan, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra.



Speaking during the CII-HBNI Research Scholars' Summit in Mumbai, Anbalagan stated that the expanding innovation ecosystem accelerates research-led entrepreneurship, employment generation, and global competitiveness.