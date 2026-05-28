Maharashtra emerges as innovation hub with 1.5 lakh startups

Mumbai: Maharashtra contributes nearly 14 per cent to India's GDP and around 25 per cent of the country's industrial output, while cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur are driving growth in fintech, deep-tech, manufacturing, engineering research, and startup incubation.
Supported by more than 1.5 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, robust industrial infrastructure, and expanding investments, the state is strengthening its position as a major innovation and enterprise hub, said P Anbalagan, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra.
Speaking during the CII-HBNI Research Scholars' Summit in Mumbai, Anbalagan stated that the expanding innovation ecosystem accelerates research-led entrepreneurship, employment generation, and global competitiveness.
"Maharashtra today stands at the intersection of research, innovation, industry, and entrepreneurship. With a strong talent base, progressive policies, world-class institutions, and a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, the state is creating an integrated innovation ecosystem where research is not confined to laboratories, but translated into patents, enterprises, employment, and global competitiveness," Anbalagan said.
He noted that the real strength of Maharashtra lies in its ability to connect knowledge with opportunity and innovation with impact.
The summit brought together leaders from the government, industry, academia, startups, and research institutions to discuss mechanisms for strengthening innovation-led growth through deeper collaboration between academia and industry.
The sessions highlighted that providing mentorship, incubation support, funding access, and industry exposure for research scholars accelerates enterprise creation, skilled job generation, and technology-led economic growth.
Participants emphasised the necessity of building stronger partnerships between educational institutions, startups, and industry to develop future-ready talent and globally competitive enterprises.
Furthermore, the platform allowed industry leaders to engage with emerging research talent, identify scalable technologies, and explore innovation-driven collaborations with commercial and industrial potential.
The inaugural session of the summit saw participation from several key dignitaries, including U. Kamachi Mudali, Vice Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), and Aarti Kuchibhatla, CII Maharashtra State Vice Chairperson.
Other prominent attendees included Bharat Agarwal, Chairman, CII WR Education Taskforce and President, Vishwakarma University; Alpa Antani, Regional Director, CII; and Martin Mascarenhas, Director, Beam Technology Development Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Chairman, Atal Incubation Centre, BARC Anushakti Foundation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.