Maharashtra creates MahaSARC, gives council power to issue binding academic directions to public universities

The Maharashtra government has amended the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, to establish the Maharashtra State Academic and Research Council (MahaSARC), a new body empowered to issue binding directions on academic matters to public universities across the state.

The Maharashtra Public Universities (Second Amendment) Act, 2026, published in the state government gazette, provides for the council to advise the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development on academic and research policies. Its directions will be binding on university Academic Councils, faculties and Boards of Studies, bodies that play a central role in framing curricula and academic programmes.

The legislation also transfers certain powers from the Chancellor to other authorities. Under the amended Section 100, the state government will select public sector undertakings (PSUs) to execute university construction projects. Previously, the Chancellor selected an agency from a panel of three experienced PSUs prepared by the university with the approval of its Management Council.

The amendment also changes the authority responsible for removing a Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Under Section 13, the university's Management Council will now have this power on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor. Earlier, the decision rested with the Chancellor.

Another provision allows Vice-Chancellors to appoint an eligible person as an officiating Dean for up to six months when the position falls vacant or the incumbent cannot discharge the responsibilities because of illness, absence or another reason. The appointment can continue until the Dean resumes duty or a new Dean takes charge.

The amendment also extends the period specified under Section 62(2) of the Act from three months to six months.