Maharashtra CM moves to invoke Article 317 against MPSC officials after youth unrest

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS): Responding to escalating protests by competitive examination aspirants, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday formally recommended that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma constitute a high-level inquiry panel to initiate proceedings against current and former members and chairpersons of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) under Article 317 of the Constitution.
The Chief Minister proposed that a committee headed by a retired High Court judge investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report within three months to determine subsequent action.
CM Fadnavis highlighted that removing MPSC officials, who hold constitutional posts, requires a strict procedure.
Under Article 317, removal can only take place following a formal inquiry and subsequent action involving the President of India and the Supreme Court.
Following assurances given during discussions between the Chief Minister and a delegation of student representatives, MPSC Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar has been officially relieved of his duties.
Agitation intensified across Pune after a paper leak was confirmed in the Drug Inspector examination conducted by the MPSC for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Investigations revealed that three candidates had directly benefited from the leak. All three candidates and several alleged accomplices have since been arrested.
Aspirants led by MLA Rohit Pawar have been protesting at multiple locations in Pune, demanding the immediate resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, who assumed office in early 2026.
The demonstrations also reflect ongoing student concerns regarding the examination pattern, particularly the issue of multiple-choice questions versus descriptive formats, as well as broader questions of administrative accountability.
Students have been demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairperson, with opposition parties extending full support to the protest movement.
The movement now appears to have achieved a breakthrough with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ formal recommendation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing controversies surrounding MPSC examinations, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad publicly criticised his own government on Sunday.
Making serious allegations against the MPSC Board, he demanded that the board itself be dissolved.
He also said that he would hand over his evidence and a formal letter directly to the Chief Minister.
The state government's latest measures aim to restore candidates’ trust by establishing a time-bound, independent judicial inquiry into the commission’s administrative functioning.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.