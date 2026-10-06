Maharashtra CM directs policy for timely, nutritious meals to students

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that district-level authorities be empowered to take decisions based on local conditions to ensure that students receive fresh, nutritious and high-quality meals on time under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme.
To facilitate this, the School Education Department and the Women & Child Development Department should jointly formulate a policy and issue the necessary guidelines.
He also instructed officials to examine the feasibility of extending the benefit of the nutrition scheme to students up to Class 10, instead of limiting it to Class 8 as at present, and submit a proposal accordingly.
He was speaking at a review meeting of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme.
CM Fadnavis said that, to maintain meal quality, central kitchens should be used in urban areas as well as in rural regions where they are practical.
In remote and tribal areas where delivering food from central kitchens takes longer, alternative arrangements should be adopted through Gram Panchayats.
Where central kitchens are implemented, local assessments should verify whether fresh and nutritious food reaches schools on time.
Wherever possible, meal distribution responsibilities should be assigned to local Self-Help Groups (SHGs).
The respective District Collectors, Zilla Parishad CEOs and Municipal Commissioners should take decisions based on local needs and feasibility.
Clear criteria must be defined regarding food quality, service standards and payment systems.
The Chief Minister noted that if the School Education Department and the Women & Child Development Department assess demand at the district level and coordinate resources, the benefits of these schemes can reach students more effectively.
The departments should provide the necessary administrative flexibility and decision-making powers at the field level.
Before finalising the joint policy, inputs from District Collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs must be gathered to understand local challenges and required modifications.
Feasible suggestions should be incorporated into the policy before presenting the joint proposal to the Cabinet.
District Collectors were instructed to hold District-Level Nutrition Committee meetings and plan the inclusion of locally available, protein-rich food items in the menu.
Zilla Parishad CEOs should coordinate this process.
The Chief Minister also emphasised the inclusion of millet-based items and other nutritious options, keeping local food habits and student preferences in mind.
School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse suggested expanding the scope of central kitchens and providing funds to Gram Panchayats so that local nutrition responsibilities can be delegated.
He requested that a proposal be made to the Central Government to reduce the proportion of rice and increase other foodgrains.
He also said that health cards are being prepared for school students and that health check-ups will now be conducted in the presence of parents.
Women & Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare stated that, through her department, meal provision for 30 Anganwadis in urban areas is being entrusted to ISKCON.
She said the number of Anganwadis covered would be expanded after reviewing its effectiveness.
Tatkare suggested granting decision-making authority to the District Collector-led Nutrition Committee based on local availability and recommending loose, fresh food ingredients tailored to local needs instead of pre-mixes or fortified food items.
Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal suggested that refined flour (maida) should not be used in school meals.
A presentation was made by Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh on behalf of the School Education Department, Commissioner Madhavi Sardeshmukh for Integrated Child Development Services, and representatives of ISKCON regarding the Annamrita Foundation's central kitchens.
It was informed during the meeting that under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme, the School Education Department covers students from primary classes to Class 8 across 85,206 eligible state, central, local-body, private-aided and partially aided schools.
As per Central government guidelines, students in Classes 1 to 5 receive meals providing 450 calories and 12 grams of protein, while students in Classes 6 to 8 receive 700 calories and 20 grams of protein.
To provide variety, 12 types of recipes, including different pulaos, khichdi, usal and dal-rice preparations, have been standardised, according to a government release.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.