Maharashtra clears key infra projects at cabinet meet



Emphasising the need for timely execution, the Chief Minister said infrastructure projects must not be delayed under any circumstances, as delays escalate costs. He directed that the extended works of the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Nagpur-Gondia and Bhandara-Gadchiroli be expedited. He also instructed that work orders must clearly stipulate completion within three years, according to the release.

He further proposed the development of an "auto-mode" system incorporating incentive payments for contractors who complete projects within the stipulated timeline and penalties for delays. While executing the Gadchiroli highway project, space should be ensured along the roadside for future gas pipelines, as a gas pipeline up to Surjagad is planned.

Provision for this must be made in advance, the Chief Minister said.

The details on the key infrastructure projects approved are as follows:

The Metro Line-8 (CSMIA to Navi Mumbai International Airport) project will have a total length of 35 kilometres, comprising a 9.25-kilometre underground section and a 24.636-kilometre elevated stretch. The corridor will include 20 stations, of which six will be underground and 14 elevated. The underground section will run from CSMIA Terminal-2 to Ghatkopar (East), while the elevated portion will extend from Govandi (West) to Navi Mumbai International Airport Terminal-2. The average inter-station distance will be 1.9 kilometres. The project will require land acquisition of 30.7 hectares, with an estimated acquisition cost of Rs 388 crore and the total project cost is pegged at Rs 22,862 crore.



The Nashik City Ring Road project, planned in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, will span 66.15 kilometres and has an approved cost of Rs 3,954 crore. As a special provision, work orders will be issued after the acquisition of 50 per cent of the required land.