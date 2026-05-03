Girls shine as Maharashtra HSC pass percentage reaches 89.79%

The Konkan division has secured the highest pass percentage of 94.14, followed by Pune with 91.25 per cent, Amravati with 90.92, Nashik with 90.72, Mumbai with 90.08, Kolhapur with 89.97 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 88.68 per cent and Latur, the lowest at 84.14 per cent.