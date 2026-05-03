Girls shine as Maharashtra HSC pass percentage reaches 89.79%

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board on Saturday declared the Class 12 examination results with an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent, as girls once again outshone boys in the state-wide tally.
As per the results announced by Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) chairperson, Trigun Kulkarni, girls secured a pass percentage of 93.15 against boys' 86.80 per cent.
A total of 14,44,713 students registered for the Higher Secondary School (HSC) examination, of whom 14,33,058 appeared for the exam, and 12,86,843 passed.
The HSC exams were conducted in February and March.
The Konkan division has secured the highest pass percentage of 94.14, followed by Pune with 91.25 per cent, Amravati with 90.92, Nashik with 90.72, Mumbai with 90.08, Kolhapur with 89.97 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 88.68 per cent and Latur, the lowest at 84.14 per cent.
Kulkarni said that the pass percentage of the Science stream stood at 96.44 per cent, while Commerce, Vocational, ITI, and Arts streams were at 87.03 per cent, 82.74 per cent, 81.78 per cent and 78.02 per cent, respectively.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.