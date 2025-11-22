Maharashtra CET exams for 2026-27 scheduled to begin from March 24

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the initial schedule for 17 higher education courses in arts, medicine, agriculture, and technology.

For the academic year 2026-27, the Maharashtra CET for a master's degree in physical education will be the first exam administered. For the first time, the CET cell will administer a second round of entrance exams for engineering, pharmacy, and MBA programs.

Last year, 650,000 students took the engineering and pharmacy Maharashtra CET tests. This year, the first CET for engineering (physics, chemistry, and mathematics) will be held in multiple slots from April 11 to April 19, with the first tests for pharmacy courses scheduled between April 21 and April 26.

The second round of entrance tests for these courses is tentatively scheduled for mid-May. Officials stated that these dates are provisional and may be changed if they conflict with other significant exams.

Final dates are expected to be released during the third week of November.

Following the pattern of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the Higher and Technical Education Department decided to provide students with two opportunities per year for engineering, pharmacy, and MBA programs.

The CET unit released the preliminary timetable early to allow students enough time to study for the tests. CET Cell authorities considered national-level exam dates for the JEE and NEET when developing the preliminary timetable.