Boost to Skill Training: Maharashtra cabinet approves ITI modernisation plan under PM-Setu scheme

The aim is to reduce the gap between the demand and supply of skilled manpower. The project will follow a hub-and-spoke model and will be implemented in phases from next year, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, launched on October 4, 2025, is aimed at modernising 1,000 government ITIs.

The funding ratio is 50:33:17 per cent contributions from the Centre, the Maharashtra government, and industry, respectively. Each cluster (one hub ITI and four spoke ITIs) will cost about Rs 241 crore over five years.