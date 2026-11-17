Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, to improve the quality of higher and technical education and align the state's university system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The proposed amendments are aimed at bringing changes to the existing legal framework governing public universities in the state. The move is part of Maharashtra's efforts to align its higher education system with the recommendations and objectives of NEP 2020.

However, the CMO statement did not provide details of the specific provisions to be changed or explain how the amendments would affect universities, colleges and students. Further details are expected when the government releases the proposed changes.

The Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, provides the legal framework for the governance and functioning of public universities in the state. Any changes to the Act could have implications for university administration, academic programmes and the delivery of higher education, depending on the provisions approved.

The National Education Policy 2020 proposes changes across school and higher education, with a focus on multidisciplinary learning, flexibility in academic pathways, research and improving the quality of education.

The Cabinet's approval marks a step towards updating the state's university law in line with the national policy. Students and universities will have to wait for the detailed amendments to understand the changes and their likely impact.

With inputs of PTI