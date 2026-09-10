Maharashtra BSc Nursing Final Merit List on September 11: Check choice filling schedule and instructions

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the final merit list for BSc Nursing admissions 2026 on September 11. The seat matrix for CAP Round 1 will also be published on the same day. Candidates included in the merit list will then be able to participate in the online choice or preference filling process for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).
The Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has published the BSc Nursing CAP schedule and the information brochure for the preference system on its official website.
Candidates will be able to fill their preferences for CAP Round 1 from September 12 to September 14 until 5.30 pm. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 15. Candidates allotted a seat will have to complete physical joining at the respective college between September 16 and 20.
Maharashtra BSc Nursing 2026: How to check the final merit list
Candidates can check the final merit list through the Maharashtra CET Cell website.
Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website.
Open the CAP 2026-27 section.
Select the BSc Nursing admission link.
Open the final merit list notification.
Download the PDF and search for your name, application number or merit details.
The final merit list is prepared after considering grievances submitted against the provisional merit list. The merit list is important for the subsequent CAP admission process, but being included in it does not guarantee allotment of a particular college.
Maharashtra BSc Nursing choice filling 2026
After the final merit list and seat matrix are released, candidates eligible for CAP Round 1 will have to submit their college and course preferences online between September 12 and 14.
Candidates should check the seat matrix before filling their preferences and arrange colleges according to their actual preference. The choices entered during the preference-filling period will be considered for seat allotment based on the applicable merit and admission rules.
Candidates should also ensure that their preferences are saved and confirmed before the deadline. The preference system and related instructions have been published by DMER along with the BSc Nursing CAP documents.
What happens after choice filling?
The CAP Round 1 allotment result will be released on September 15. Candidates who are allotted seats will then have to complete the joining process at their allotted colleges between September 16 and September 20.
Candidates should regularly check the official CET Cell and DMER websites for updates to the CAP schedule, seat matrix and subsequent admission rounds. The official DMER nursing admission page carries the BSc Nursing CAP notification and preference-system brochure.