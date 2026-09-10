Maharashtra BSc Nursing Final Merit List on September 11: Check choice filling schedule and instructions

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the final merit list for BSc Nursing admissions 2026 on September 11. The seat matrix for CAP Round 1 will also be published on the same day. Candidates included in the merit list will then be able to participate in the online choice or preference filling process for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

The Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has published the BSc Nursing CAP schedule and the information brochure for the preference system on its official website.