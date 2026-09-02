News

Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2026 closing today: check merit list & allotment schedule

The last date of fee payment is September 3, 2026
Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2026 closing today: check merit list & allotment schedule
Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2026 closing today: check merit list & allotment schedule
Updated on

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to close the registration window for BSc Nursing Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 today, September 2, for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who have qualified in the MH-NURSING CET 2026 and wish to secure admission to BSc Nursing programmes across participating institutions must complete the CAP registration within the prescribed deadline.

The CAP process covers BSc Nursing admissions to government, government-aided, municipal corporation, private unaided and other nursing colleges notified by the Maharashtra government. Importantly, candidates who have already appeared for the MH-NURSING CET must complete a separate CAP registration to participate in the counselling process.

How to apply for BSc Nursing CAP 2026?

Candidates can complete the CAP registration through the Maharashtra CET Cell's admission portal by following these steps:

  1. Go to the official Maharashtra State CET Cell website cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Locate the BSc Nursing CAP 2026-27 admission section.

  3. Click on the CAP registration/online registration link.

  4. Enter the required MH-NURSING CET 2026 details.

  5. Fill in personal, academic and category-related details.

  6. Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

  7. Pay the applicable CAP registration fee.

  8. Submit the application form.

  9. Download and retain a copy of the submitted application and payment confirmation.

    Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP 2026: Important Dates

    • CAP registration last date 2026 - September 2, 2026

    • Last date of fee payment - September 3, 2026

    • Last date to upload document - September 4, 2026

    • Last date of online document verification - September 6, 2026

    • Registered candidate list - September 6, 2026

    • Provisional merit list - September 6, 2026

    • Grievance submission - September 7 to 8, 2026

    • Final merit list - September 11, 2026

    • Round 1 seat matrix - September 11, 2026

    • Round 1 choice filling - September 12 to 14, 2026

    • Round 1 seat allotment - September 15, 2026

    • Round 1 physical joining - September 16 to 20, 2026

    • Round 2 seat matrix - September 21, 2026

    • Round 2 choice filling - September 21–23, 2026

    • Round 2 seat allotment - September 24, 2026

    • Round 2 physical joining - September 25 to 29, 2026

Eligibility criteria

According to the counselling eligibility information, candidates must be Indian nationals, should have been born on or before December 31, 2009, and must be medically fit. A medical fitness certificate is required during document verification.

nursing
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com