Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2026 closing today: check merit list & allotment schedule

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to close the registration window for BSc Nursing Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 today, September 2, for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who have qualified in the MH-NURSING CET 2026 and wish to secure admission to BSc Nursing programmes across participating institutions must complete the CAP registration within the prescribed deadline.

The CAP process covers BSc Nursing admissions to government, government-aided, municipal corporation, private unaided and other nursing colleges notified by the Maharashtra government. Importantly, candidates who have already appeared for the MH-NURSING CET must complete a separate CAP registration to participate in the counselling process.

How to apply for BSc Nursing CAP 2026?

Candidates can complete the CAP registration through the Maharashtra CET Cell's admission portal by following these steps:

Go to the official Maharashtra State CET Cell website cetcell.mahacet.org. Locate the BSc Nursing CAP 2026-27 admission section. Click on the CAP registration/online registration link. Enter the required MH-NURSING CET 2026 details. Fill in personal, academic and category-related details. Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format. Pay the applicable CAP registration fee. Submit the application form. Download and retain a copy of the submitted application and payment confirmation. Maharashtra BSc Nursing CAP 2026: Important Dates CAP registration last date 2026 - September 2, 2026

Last date of fee payment - September 3, 2026

Last date to upload document - September 4, 2026

Last date of online document verification - September 6, 2026

Registered candidate list - September 6, 2026

Provisional merit list - September 6, 2026

Grievance submission - September 7 to 8, 2026

Final merit list - September 11, 2026

Round 1 seat matrix - September 11, 2026

Round 1 choice filling - September 12 to 14, 2026

Round 1 seat allotment - September 15, 2026

Round 1 physical joining - September 16 to 20, 2026

Round 2 seat matrix - September 21, 2026

Round 2 choice filling - September 21–23, 2026

Round 2 seat allotment - September 24, 2026

Round 2 physical joining - September 25 to 29, 2026

Eligibility criteria

According to the counselling eligibility information, candidates must be Indian nationals, should have been born on or before December 31, 2009, and must be medically fit. A medical fitness certificate is required during document verification.