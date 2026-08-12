Maharashtra BSc Agriculture Final Merit List 2026 to be released today at 5.30 pm

Choice filling begins tomorrow

Candidates who are eligible for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to submit their college preferences on August 13 and 14.

The schedule also provides for the display of available seats for the first round today, August 12. Candidates will therefore be able to consider the available seats while filling their preferences.

The first-round allotment list is scheduled to be released on August 16 after 5.30 pm. Candidates allotted seats in the first round will have to report to their respective institutes between August 17 and 19, from 9 am to 6 pm.