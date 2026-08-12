Maharashtra BSc Agriculture Final Merit List 2026 to be released today at 5.30 pm

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to release the final merit list for BSc Agriculture and Allied Undergraduate degree programmes for 2026-27 today, August 12, after 5.30 pm. The list will be available on the official Maharashtra Agriculture UG CAP portal.
The final merit list follows the publication of the provisional merit list on August 6 and the subsequent grievance window, which remained open from August 7 to August 9. The list of grievances considered was published on August 11 after 5.30 pm.
Choice filling begins tomorrow
Candidates who are eligible for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to submit their college preferences on August 13 and 14.
The schedule also provides for the display of available seats for the first round today, August 12. Candidates will therefore be able to consider the available seats while filling their preferences.
The first-round allotment list is scheduled to be released on August 16 after 5.30 pm. Candidates allotted seats in the first round will have to report to their respective institutes between August 17 and 19, from 9 am to 6 pm.
What happens after Round 1?
The CAP process will continue through multiple rounds.
After candidates admitted through the first round are accounted for, the college-wise and category-wise last merit or cutoff, along with the seats available for the second round, will be displayed on August 20 at 9 am.
Candidates can submit their preferences for the second round on August 20 and 21, with the second-round allotment scheduled for August 23 after 5.30 pm. Reporting for that round will take place from August 24 to 26.
The third round will follow in late August. Preference submission is scheduled for August 27 and 28, while the third-round allotment list is scheduled for August 31 after 5.30 pm. Candidates allotted seats in this round will report between September 1 and 3.
Agriculture admissions timeline
The BSc Agriculture UG CAP process began on July 10, 2026. Candidates could submit applications and upload the required documents until August 2. The provisional merit list was released on August 6, followed by the grievance period.
The admission schedule covers Agriculture and Allied Undergraduate Degree Programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. The State CET Cell's Agriculture admission portal currently lists 16,407 applications for the 2026 undergraduate agriculture and allied courses process, with 4,365 applications approved and 1,876 approved with updates at the time of the portal's latest displayed data.
The scheduled commencement of classes is September 7, while the final cut-off date for admissions is September 17.
Candidates should check their individual login and the official Agriculture UG CAP portal once the final merit list is released, particularly before submitting their college preferences.