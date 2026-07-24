Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP 2026 registration closing on July 25; will the deadline be extended?

Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will close the window to register for BSc Agriculture Common Admission Process (CAP) on July 25. If you have not registered for admission, you can directly visit the official website agri2026.mahacet.org to complete the registration process.

CET Cell was supposed to publish the detailed merit list and seat allotment schedule for BSc Agriculture CAP after the NEET result announcement, but the schedule is still awaited. There is a possibility of extending the deadline to register for the CAP, but there has been no official confirmation. Non-registered students must complete the form filling process on July 25 to avoid last minute hassle.

List of Allied Courses offered through Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP 2026

Apart from the core BSc Agriculture course, the following allied courses are offered through CAP -

BSc Agriculture Business Management

B.Tech Agricultural Engineering

BFSc Fishery Science

BSc Forestry

B.Tech Food Technology

BSc Community Science

BSc Horticulture

B.Tech Bio-Technology

The CAP process includes delaration of merit list, release of allotment list and seat acceptance process. There might be 2 or 3 rounds of CAP depending on the number of vacant seats after each round followed by a institute-level round.

Students who are aspiring to participate in the CAP must keep their Class 10 (SSC), Class 12 (HSC), category certificate (if applicable), EWS Certificate (if eligible), Transfer Certificate (TC) and other key documents ready. The scanned copies of documents have to be uploaded while filling the application form.

Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest news and updates on Maharashtra BSc Agriculture admission.