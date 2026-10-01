Maharashtra board waives exam fees for classes 10, 12 students in 265 drought-hit talukas

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has waived examination fees for Class 10 and Class 12 students in 265 drought-hit talukas of the state, said officials.
The board has directed all its divisional units to accept online applications without collecting examination fees from these students, they said.
The waiver will apply to students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, likely to be held in February-March 2027, until further orders, the state board said.
Amid poor rainfall, as many as 265 of the state's 358 talukas, constituting around 74 per cent of Maharashtra, have been declared drought-affected.
The decision to waive exam fees follows a September 25 government resolution, announcing various concessions, including exemption from exam fees, as a special measure for the drought-hit areas.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.