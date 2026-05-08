Maharashtra Board SSC result 2026 declared; 90.75% students pass

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 results today, May 8. It has activated the Maharashtra Board SSC results 2026 link at 11:30 am on the official portals at mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Students who had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams can access their results with valid login credentials. One must enter their seat number and name to check the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2026. The overall pass percentage is 90.75 per cent. Over 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams, of which more than 14 lakh passed.

Maharashtra Board 10th results 2026 link

Students can land on the Maharshtra Board SSC results page with below link. The seat number and mother's first name are mandatory to check results.

Click here for Maharshtra Board 10th results 2026

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC results 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official portals of Maharashtra SSC - sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org

Step 2: Search for the Maharashtra SSC results 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Land on the Maharashtra Board SSC results 2026 page

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother's name.

Step 5: Submit the credentials

Step 6: The Maharashtra Board SSC results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of Maharashtra 10th results marksheet for reference