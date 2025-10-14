Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 timetable ANNOUNCED; exams to end on March 18

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the timetable for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board exams 2026.

According to the announcement, the HSC 2026 examinations will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the SSC 2026 exams will take place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

The board announced dates for practical, graded, oral, and internal assessments, as well as the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) vocational practical exams, which will take place before the written board exams.

The Class 12 (HSC) practical exams will be held from January 23 to February 9, 2026, while the Class 10 (SSC) practical and oral assessments will take place between February 2 and February 18, 2026.

Thus, candidates must remember these dates:

HSC (Class 12) Written Exams: February 10 to March 18, 2026

SSC (Class 10) Written Exams: February 20 to March 18, 2026

HSC Practical/Oral/Internal Exams: January 23 to February 9, 2026

SSC Practical/Oral/Internal Exams: February 2 to February 18, 2026