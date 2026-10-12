Maharashtra BJP questions MPSC protest motives, slams Rohit Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday raised questions over the recent MPSC student protests, asking whether the movement was truly meant to address student grievances or served as a launchpad for NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's political ambitions.
The BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute, who was instrumental in organising a meeting of agitating MPSC aspirants with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to find a way out, expressed gratitude to the CM for addressing student concerns with sensitivity and holding discussions with student representatives for the fourth time to find a constructive solution.
However, he challenged Rohit Pawar to clarify what the students ultimately gained from the protests and who benefited politically.
Addressing the core of the controversy, Pachpute stated that while CM Fadnavis accepted most student demands on September 30, the demand for the resignation of the MPSC chairperson did not fall directly under the state government's jurisdiction. "If the Chief Minister had the direct authority to dismiss the Chairman, he would have taken appropriate action much earlier. Even though there are constitutional limitations, Rohit Pawar insisted on continuing the protest," he said.
He questioned the rationale behind keeping the agitation alive after the primary demands had already been met, noting that a clear divide eventually emerged between genuine students and political activists participating in the movement.
Referring to the legal and institutional aspects, Pachpute explained that state governments do not have the direct power to remove the chairperson of a constitutional body like the MPSC, as it requires a specific procedure under Article 317 of the Constitution.
"The government adopted a constitutional approach. Once the judicial inquiry process began, the chairperson went on leave. Had a positive approach towards the inquiry process been accepted on September 30 itself, the subsequent conflict could have been avoided, eliminating the need for such a massive uproar," he added.
Pachpute accused certain political figures of attempting to sensationalise the issue by inviting various politicians, influential personalities, and artists to the protest platform. He alleged that the focus shifted from solving student problems to gaining personal publicity and political mileage.
To illustrate his point on misplaced priorities, Pachpute offered a cautionary analogy for students, warning them not to get distracted by political agendas at the expense of their careers and studies. "Students prepare and struggle to become officers through competitive exams, not to serve as stepping stones for political leaders," he asserted. "Rohit Pawar must now give a straightforward answer -- what did the students actually get from this protest, and who reaped the political benefits?" he asked.
Pachpute's reaction comes hours after the agitating MPSC aspirants called off their 11-day protest in Pune, demanding MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar's resignation in connection with paper leaks after the state government announced the formation of a high-level committee headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Dilip Bhosale to study structural flaws in MPSC operations and submit a detailed reform report within two months. Subsequently, MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar at 1.24 a.m. on Monday announced on X that he is going on leave until the probe is completed.
Rohit Pawar remarked, "Although it was delayed, the government has accepted the students' demands. While our primary demand was a resignation, keeping the students' examinations in mind, we decided to suspend the agitation. This victory belongs to the unity of the students."
Pawar acknowledged that while the government did not force an immediate resignation -- sending Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on leave instead -- they stepped back significantly to meet the students' grievances. "The children took one step back, but the government took ten steps back," he noted.
He praised the unprecedented solidarity shown by aspirants in Pune, alongside leaders and supporters like Pramod Patil, who backed the movement. He emphasised that the administration has been given a strict timeframe to implement improvements, warning that accountability will remain a priority.
(IANS)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.