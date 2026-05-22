Maharashtra bets big on AI as Fadnavis pitches $1 trillion economy target by 2030

“To catalyse this growth, technology and AI are being deployed as force multipliers through the effective use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), data tracking, and centralised data pools. This objective is backed by structural planning rather than just paperwork; an Economic Advisory Council has been established to formulate a dedicated development blueprint for every sector. Additionally, the government has drafted the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision document, which outlines short-term goals up to 2030, mid-term milestones up to 2035, and long-term targets up to 2047,” said the CM.