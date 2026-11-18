Recognised unaided private schools across Maharashtra have been barred from interviewing children or their parents, conducting admission tests, demanding unnecessary documents and collecting donations or unauthorised fees, under a new set of admission guidelines issued by the state’s Directorate of Primary Education.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) applies to schools across education boards and mediums of instruction. It follows complaints from parents and organisations about screening practices, excessive documentation and irregular fee demands during admissions.

Schools cannot ask parents to submit income-tax returns, additional income details, certificates showing their highest educational qualifications or family photographs with their children beyond the documents prescribed by the government.

“No interview of any student or their parents, written or oral test, or screening process of any other kind shall be conducted during the school admission process,” Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi stated in the directive.

The SOP also prohibits schools from collecting donations, capitation fees or other unauthorised charges as a condition for admission. Institutions cannot deny admission on grounds of caste, religion, language, gender, social or economic background, or the educational qualifications of parents.

Where applications exceed the number of available seats in pre-primary classes and Class 1, schools must follow a transparent lottery process under the applicable government instructions. They must publish admission schedules on their websites and notice boards and provide parents at least seven working days to register.

The directive requires schools to display their fee structures prominently and issue receipts for every payment. Fees must comply with the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, and its amendments. Schools cannot impose compulsory charges for uniforms, educational materials or admission-related activities outside the prescribed rules.

Parents also cannot be compelled to purchase textbooks, uniforms or other educational materials from specific shops or private sellers. Schools must follow the prescribed curriculum and use textbooks approved by NCERT, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training or the respective education boards, as applicable.

The department has instructed block education officers and other field officials to conduct surprise inspections during admission periods. They must examine admission registers, application forms, documents sought from parents, fee structures, payment receipts and lottery records.

Complaints must be investigated promptly. Schools found violating the guidelines will receive show-cause notices and may face punitive or administrative action under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and other applicable laws.

Primary education officers and block education officers must submit monthly compliance reports to their divisional deputy directors. The reports must include inspections conducted, complaints received, violations detected, notices issued and action taken against schools.

The SOP also sets out a phased schedule for implementing revised minimum admission ages. Children entering Nursery or Balvatika 1 must have completed three years by June 30 from the 2027-28 academic year. The minimum age will rise to four years for Junior KG from 2028-29, five years for Senior KG from 2029-30 and six years for Class 1 from 2030-31.

The prohibition on screening is rooted in Section 13 of the RTE Act, which bars schools from collecting capitation fees and subjecting children or their parents to admission screening. The Act defines screening as a method of selecting one child over another, except through a random process.