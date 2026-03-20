Maharashtra assembly clears bill to strengthen regulation of self-financed schools
Mumbai: The Maharashtra assembly passed the Self-Financed Schools Amendment Bill, with Minister Dada Bhuse stating that the law aims to improve regulation, expand access and ensure better infrastructure for students.
The Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026 was passed by a majority voice vote in the assembly.
During a debate on the Bill, School Education Minister Bhuse said that the changes were largely corrective and intended to update provisions that dated back to 2000, 2002 and 2012.
He noted that the post of commissioner, created in 2014, did not exist when the earlier law had been framed, and is now being formally incorporated into the legislation.
The minister said that the Bill would permit institutions operating at the national level to establish self-financed schools in Maharashtra, whereas earlier only state-registered bodies were permitted.
He further pointed out that provisions are also being introduced to enable schools, already running Classes 11 and 12, to seek permission to start lower classes from Class 1 to 10.
Stressing student welfare, Bhuse said permission for expansion of classes would now be linked to the availability of essential infrastructure such as toilets, libraries, laboratories, and playgrounds in proportion to student strength.
He warned of stricter penalties for schools that shut down abruptly, stating that fines would be doubled to safeguard students from academic disruption.
Speaking about teacher availability, Bhuse said recruitment through the "Pavitra Portal" has ensured transparency and quality, and assured the House that vacant posts across districts would be filled.
Retired teachers could be appointed temporarily wherever required, he added.
The minister also addressed concerns regarding school fees, saying education cannot be treated purely as a business and that fee structures are regulated through parent-teacher committees under existing laws.
Institutions are expected to reinvest a reasonable portion of funds into school development, he said.
Bhuse also clarified that while self-financed schools don't have direct provisions for reservations, admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act ensure 25 per cent seats for economically weaker sections.
Opposition members, however, criticised the stance, calling for broader reservations in such institutions.
The minister said that the government is also working to strengthen public schools by improving facilities and the quality of education.
Congress MLA Nitin Raut objected to the absence of reservation for backward classes in the proposed self-financed schools under the amendment bill.
Denying reservations in such institutions would go against the spirit of the Constitution, he argued, and questioned how the government could justify excluding backward classes from reservations merely because the schools are self-financed.
"This effectively means the government is moving towards privatisation and denying reservations to backward communities. Such a position is unacceptable and amounts to disregarding constitutional principles," he said, urging the government to reconsider and introduce necessary amendments to ensure reservation in these schools.
To this, Bhuse said self-financed schools are governed under specific legal provisions and are established by institutions, including those registered under company law for charitable purposes.
He clarified that while direct reservation is not applicable in self-financed schools, admissions are provided without discrimination to students of all castes, religions and communities.
The minister maintained that the existing provisions ensure inclusivity, and the government is adhering to established legal and policy frameworks on the issue.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.