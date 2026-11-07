Maharashtra adds 1,066 postgraduate medical seats, takes total to 7,615

Maharashtra has added 1,066 postgraduate medical seats over the past year, taking the total number of broad speciality seats in the state to 7,615 for the 2026-27 academic year.
Of the newly added seats, 720 are in government medical colleges. These additions were recorded over five weeks, between September 29 and November 6, according to the latest seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
The revised intake marks a 16.3 per cent increase from the 6,549 postgraduate seats available in the state during the previous academic year.
Maharashtra now has the second-highest number of postgraduate broad speciality medical seats among Indian states, after Karnataka, which has 8,862 seats. Tamil Nadu has 6,678 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 6,675.
The NMC's updated seat matrix shows that 23 government medical colleges in Maharashtra have recorded additions to their Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes.
Government Medical College, Osmanabad, recorded the highest addition, with 77 seats. Government Medical College, Aurangabad, added 73 seats, while the college in Satara recorded an increase of 64. Dhule added 44 seats and Ambernath 40. Kolhapur and Ambejogai recorded 39 additional seats each, followed by Latur with 38 and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur, with 37.
The additional seats are spread across several medical specialities, including general medicine, general surgery, anaesthesiology, paediatrics, radiodiagnosis, pathology, orthopaedics, and obstetrics and gynaecology. The revised intake also includes pre-clinical and para-clinical disciplines.
Changes have also been recorded in individual departments at some institutions. At Government Medical College, Aurangabad, physiology seats have increased from three to 21, while biochemistry seats have risen from two to 17. At Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur, pathology seats have increased from four to 15.
Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said the increase in postgraduate seats would provide additional opportunities for medical graduates to pursue specialisation.
The expansion adds to the postgraduate medical training capacity available in the state for the 2026-27 academic year.