Maharashtra adds 1,066 postgraduate medical seats, takes total to 7,615

Maharashtra has added 1,066 postgraduate medical seats over the past year, taking the total number of broad speciality seats in the state to 7,615 for the 2026-27 academic year.

Of the newly added seats, 720 are in government medical colleges. These additions were recorded over five weeks, between September 29 and November 6, according to the latest seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The revised intake marks a 16.3 per cent increase from the 6,549 postgraduate seats available in the state during the previous academic year.

Maharashtra now has the second-highest number of postgraduate broad speciality medical seats among Indian states, after Karnataka, which has 8,862 seats. Tamil Nadu has 6,678 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 6,675.