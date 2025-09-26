Maharaja’s College faces Rs 3.5 crore rent default, students raise alarm over deteriorating infrastructure

Kochi’s Maharaja’s College is reportedly owed around Rs 3.5 crore in unpaid rent from commercial spaces leased out at its stadium, according to a recent Right to Information (RTI) document.

Alumni and student organisations have repeatedly raised concerns over the non-collection of dues, but the college administration and governing council have so far remained non-committal, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Tenants owe crores in dues

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) unit president, Rajeev Patrick, highlighted the scale of the problem.

“Tenants owe the college Rs 3.5 crore. This is not a meagre amount. However, the college, which cites a lack of funds for development work, is doing nothing to collect the dues,” he said.The RTI response, obtained by an advocate, indicates that 13 shops operate within the stadium complex. Rent defaults range from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. In some cases, the last payment made was in 2018, and that too was only a nominal Rs 15,000. Earlier unpaid dues remain unsettled, Rajeev noted.

Impact on college infrastructure and students

The failure to collect rent has had direct consequences on the college’s development.

According to Rajeev, students are struggling with inadequate facilities, while many buildings are in hazardous condition. Heritage structures have suffered damage, portions of the history block collapsed due to water retention, and sections of the Malayalam department are reportedly unsafe.