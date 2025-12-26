Mahamana Vangmay reflects intellectual DNA of India's freedom struggle: Vice President

Highlighting Pandit Malaviya's commitment to scientific and technological education, the Vice President said this reflected his ability to harmonise the best elements of ancient and modern civilisations, the press statement added.

The Vice President also described 'Mahamana Vangmay' as more than just a collection of writings; the Vice President said it represents the intellectual DNA of India's freedom struggle and a blueprint for the country's cultural renaissance.

The Vice President also recalled Mahamana Malaviya's faith in education as the strongest instrument of national awakening during colonial rule, also said the establishment of Banaras Hindu University stands as a living testament to his belief that modern education and Indian culture must grow together.