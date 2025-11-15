MAHA TET 2025 hall tickets released; here’s how to download

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) has released the hall ticket for MAHA TET 2025 on its official website, mahatet.in . Candidates registered for either Paper 1 (for classes 1-5) or Paper 2 (for classes 6-8) can download and print their admit cards ahead of the exam.

The MAHA TET exam is scheduled for November 23, 2025: Paper 1 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Candidates must reach their allotted exam centres well before the reporting time. The hall ticket download link is valid only through the official site and no printed copy will be sent by post.

How to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website: mahatet.in

Click on the “Admit Card / Hall Ticket Download” link.

Enter your registered mobile number and application number (or user credentials).

Submit and download the PDF of the hall ticket.

Print at least one copy and ensure all details (name, roll number, centre address, paper opted, date-time) are correct.

If there is any discrepancy, contact the MSCE immediately.

Candidates are required to carry the printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof on the day of the examination. Ensure you have a clear printout and arrive early to avoid last-minute issues.