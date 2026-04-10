Maharashtra gov't orders tight security for Ambedkar Jayanti

Thane, Apr 10 (PTI): All government agencies in Maharashtra's Konkan division have been directed to ensure strict implementation of security arrangements and infrastructure for Dr B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary celebrations on April 14.
An aerial floral tribute by helicopter and a division-wide "Social Equality Week" will mark the celebrations this year, an official said on Friday.
Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, who presided over a review meet on Thursday, emphasised that with lakhs of followers expected to converge at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, central Mumbai, the police, municipal corporations, and district administrations must work in tandem to maintain order.
He instructed municipal authorities to prioritise public health and hygiene, the official said.
The municipal corporations must ensure proper arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, temporary toilets, and health services in the Chaityabhoomi area, he said.
The Railways and BEST will coordinate for seamless transport of visitors, the official said, adding that ambulances will be deployed and a central control room will also be set up along with CCTV surveillance and heavy police deployment.
Agarwal has also directed district collectors to illuminate statues, distribute copies of the Constitution, organise lectures and activities promoting social equality as part of the "Social Equality Week".
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.