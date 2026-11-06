Maha govt grants one-year age limit relaxation for state recruitment exams

In his post on X, Pawar said, "The major demand in the #MPSC_Student Satyagraha movement, raised in Pune with students from across the state, was to include nearly 18,000 posts in the Group K exam scheduled for January 3, 2027. The government had also given its word on increasing the number of posts, and in that regard, a meeting with the Chief Secretary was held last week, requesting that demand letters be immediately sought from various departments."

"Accordingly, now a high-level committee has recommended increasing the number of posts in the Group K exam by nearly 11,000, making a total of 16,000 posts to be filled. As a result, the MPSC Commission will soon issue a corrigendum in this regard. This will benefit students across the state. It has once again been underscored that if one stands firm for just demands, victory is certain. May it be the victory of Student Unity!" he added.