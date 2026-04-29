Maha govt directs universities to upload degree certificates on DigiLocker before convocation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday directed that degree certificates of students be uploaded on DigiLocker immediately after declaration of examination results and completion of due verification, without making students wait until the convocation ceremony.
The Minister said that many students apply to foreign universities, higher education institutions, scholarships, internships and employment opportunities soon after their results are declared.
However, due to the gap between result declaration and convocation, students often face difficulty in submitting their degree certificates within the prescribed deadline.
Minister Patil said that students should not lose academic or career opportunities due to delay in receiving degree certificates.
Once a student has successfully completed the course and the result has been duly declared, the verified degree certificate should be made available digitally at the earliest.
Minister Patil added that he has instructed the Higher and Technical Education Department to take necessary steps so that universities in the state follow a uniform process for uploading degree certificates on DigiLocker.
He has also directed that the government resolution in this regard be issued at the earliest.
"The decision will help students applying for higher studies in India and abroad, scholarships, competitive opportunities, internships and employment. It will also reduce the need for students to repeatedly approach universities for physical certificates immediately after results," the Minister said.
He added that DigiLocker will provide students with a secure and easily accessible digital document, which can be used whenever required for academic and professional purposes.
"The state government is committed to protecting the academic interests of students and ensuring that no student is deprived of an opportunity due to procedural delay in receiving degree certificates," the Minister noted.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.