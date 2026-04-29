Maha govt directs universities to upload degree certificates on DigiLocker before convocation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday directed that degree certificates of students be uploaded on DigiLocker immediately after declaration of examination results and completion of due verification, without making students wait until the convocation ceremony.

The Minister said that many students apply to foreign universities, higher education institutions, scholarships, internships and employment opportunities soon after their results are declared.

However, due to the gap between result declaration and convocation, students often face difficulty in submitting their degree certificates within the prescribed deadline.

Minister Patil said that students should not lose academic or career opportunities due to delay in receiving degree certificates.